Do you love cookie dough? Have you ever wanted more cookie dough in your ice cream?

Blue Bell has you covered!

Monday, the creamery released its latest flavor; Cookie Dough Overload. It features vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough.

This is the first new flavor released in 2020, according to Blue Bell.

Cookie Dough Overload is available in half-gallon and pints for a limited time.