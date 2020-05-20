Blue Bell worker tests positive for COVID-19

KBTX has confirmed a worker at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blue Bell says the employee is quarantined, not working, and is under medical supervision.

The company says they have taken all the necessary steps to identify and notify employees who worked closely with the employee. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.

Blue Bell says they are also deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.

Washington County's last positive coronavirus case count stands at 184, which was recorded May 18.

Four businesses and the City of Brenham have been identified as having COVID-19 patients.

In March, Washington County officials confirmed the first reported case of COVID-19 was a City of Brenham employee.

Later that month, authorities said a car dealership in Brenham voluntarily closed for two weeks after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

In April, KBTX reported nearly 70 percent of COVID-19 cases were linked to one facility, Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Washington County officials say of the 24 deaths in the area, 22 are linked to BNRC.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19, regardless of the status of the worker.

"The FDA does not anticipate that food products will need to be recalled or be withdrawn from the market should a person that works on a farm or in a food facility test positive for COVID-19," the FDA states on its website.

As of Monday, there are 110 active cases in Washington County, 50 have recovered, and 24 people have died from COVID-19.