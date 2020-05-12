Blue Cross Blue Shield expanding insurance to help the recently unemployed

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is expanding their special enrollment period to help the recently unemployed get affordable health insurance.

We're talking with Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dr. Paul Hain, about how uninsured Texans can access the resources available to them so they can get the healthcare they need.

Dr. Hain says a vast majority of Texans get their health insurance through their jobs. With widespread layoffs caused by the COVID-19 economic slowing, that's leaving tens of thousands of people without insurance at an inopportune time.

He says there's really three ways for the unemployed to get insurance while unemployed: Medicaid, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), and the healthcare marketplace.

Dr. Hain explains that most people will not qualify for Medicaid and COBRA tends to be too expensive for someone who recently lost their job.

That's why he is encouraging uninsured Texans to look into the healthcare marketplace for government subsidies to help pay premiums.

"People are really surprised," Dr. Hain tells us, "how often when they go that they find very affordable plans for themselves and their families."

However, he laments that most people don't know where to go to access the healthcare marketplace and find a plan that works for them.

That's why he says Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas created, Here for You Texas, a website designed to give people the tools to make an informed decision on health insurance so they can get access to the healthcare they need.

Watch the full interview in the player above to hear complete details about how Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is stepping up to serve Texans throughout the COVID-19 crisis.