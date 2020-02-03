Blue Moon BBQ closes their doors after 12 years of service

It's been nearly 13 years since Rick and Toni Moon opened Blue Moon BBQ on OSR in Brazos County. But since a major road project started in their community last September, they say they've been left with no choice but to close their doors.

Rick Moon made the announcement Sunday evening on Facebook thanking the "many customers, family, and friends who have made Blue Moon successful for the last 12 years."

"The roads need the repair work but it's been at the expense of our business and our neighbor's business," said Toni Moon. "It has led to not as much traffic down the road as we're used to having and our locals not wanting to travel a torn-up road."

The Moons say they've tried cutting back on hours and some of their menu items but that they haven't been able to break even.

"We don't want to call it permanent. However, we can't keep it open if we're not profitable and if the traffic has slowed down with the construction," said Toni.

The couple says they also need to take a step back from the business to address their health.

"We don't want to walk away from it but we can't work ourselves in a stressful situation and work our health down, so it was just a tough call," said Toni.

As of now, the future of the award-winning barbecue joint is uncertain. But the Moons say we'll have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

"We've got a lot of people praying. We'll see what develops, what transpires, or maybe this is one door closing and another door opening for Rick and I," said Toni.

According to TxDOT, the OSR Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed in August 2022.

