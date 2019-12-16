Blustery wind chill means big coats needed Tuesday morning

Grab the big coat, Brazos Valley. Tuesday is a wind chilled day from start to finish.

As we wait for high pressure to calm the wind by mid-week, gusts upwards of 25mph continue to blow through the Brazos Valley Monday night and most of the day Tuesday. Constant, sustained wind speed is expected to range between 15 and 20mph.

Morning temperatures fall between 30° and 34° by sunrise Tuesday. Light freeze for many, while others just miss the mark. Regardless, plan on it feeling like 20° - 25° when you step outside first thing in the morning.

Ample sunshine Tuesday -- but do not expect a big warm-up. That north wind will stunt temperatures and make it a struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s by mid-to-late afternoon. Wind chill values from 9am to noon are expected in the 30s...and only warm to the mid-40s by the time we reach high temperatures for the day.

Humidity will be low, the Brazos Valley is very dry, and the wind is extremely gusty. Grass fire danger will be elevated Tuesday. Leave any outdoor burning or brush clearing out of the plans for the day.

Good news: these blustery conditions calm Tuesday night.

Bad news? Clear skies, light wind, and this cold air mass means the chance for a few more nights of freezing temperatures and frost.

Lows fall to the upper 20s and low 30s by Wednesday morning. A widespread frost will settle on car windshields, lawns, and rooftops. Another light freeze for most and temperatures between 29° and 34° is scheduled for Thursday morning, with another widespread frost possible.

Keep the potted plants and pets in your mind over the next few days. Go ahead and throw an extra blanket on the bed, too!