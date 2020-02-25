Bond increased for Milam County murder suspect

A judge has increased the bond for Shayla Angelina Boniello to $3 million.

Boniello, 30, is charged with capital murder for the death of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018. On Friday, 20th District Judge John Youngblood raised the bond amount.

Boniello, whose legal name is Shawn Vincent Boniello, is a transgender woman. She is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Mar. 5.

Rader died Dec. 3 at a home in Rockdale. Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the residence at around 5:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene but were unable to revive the girl.

Milam County prosecutors announced in December 2018 they would seek the death penalty in this case.

Editor's note: Using guidance from the Associated Press and National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, KBTX refers to transgendered people by their chosen pronoun. Law enforcement confirmed to KBTX that Ms. Boniello is transgender and goes by Shayla, but has not legally changed her name.