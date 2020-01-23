Bond reduced for teen accused of killing Texas A&M student

The bond for a Bryan teen accused of hitting and killing a Texas A&M student has been reduced, KBTX has confirmed.

Pedro Puga, 18, is charged in the death of Carly Beatty. In the early morning hours on September 15, investigators say that Puga was under the influence when he hit Beatty with his car. He fled the scene.

According to court documents, after he was taken into custody, Puga told officers he "doesn't deal with the laws." Puga also reportedly said he would have outrun the officer if he had not taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the night.

A grand jury indicted him on a second-degree felony of an accident involving death and a third-degree of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. His original bond was set at $250,000.

On Wednesday, Puga was in court with his attorney. They went before a Brazos County judge to ask that his bond be reduced. Court sources confirm to KBTX that Puga's new bond is $168,000.

Puga is still in jail.

According to court documents, if Puga makes bail, some of the terms of his bond require him to check-in weekly with the bond supervisor. He's also supposed to submit for alcohol and controlled substance testing as directed. He's not allowed inside any business that serves alcohol and not allowed to drive any vehicle unless it has a breath analyzing device.

Puga must also be home by 4:00 p.m. every day, according to his bond paperwork. He's also required to wear a GPS tracking device.

Beatty was laid to rest in October in Allen, Texas.