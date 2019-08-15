Bonfire Memorial closing for renovation ahead of 20th anniversary of collapse

Texas A&M University is closing Bonfire Memorial for nearly two months to renovate walkways around the site.

In a release, the university said the current gravel walkways that lead to the memorial are difficult to use for visitors with mobility issues. They said the walkways are also difficult to maintain.

From August 22 to October 31, the site will be closed to make the walkways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The university is removing the current gravel, regrading the walkways and adding new gravel. They also plan to top the walkways with Klingstone, a water-permeable solution that binds materials together.

During the renovation, the portals memorializing 12 students that died in the 1999 collapse will be covered. The parking lot will also be closed.

November will mark twenty years since the collapse. To learn more about the memorial, visit the Bonfire Memorial website in the related links.