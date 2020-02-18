Boonville Cemetery temporarily closed for entrance repairs

The Boonville Cemetery will be closed for the next two to three weeks while repairs are made to the front entrance.

County Judge Duane Peters says bricks started falling from the archway.

On Tuesday in Commissioner's Court a contract was passed to repair it.

They will take the bricks off, make sure it's structurally sound, and lift the archway so buses can fit underneath it.

"I think because we won't be able to match brick with the older brick that is still going to be there we're gonna probably use Austin Stone to cover it, so I think it will really look good it should set the place off and it's something that has to happen for us to move forward," said Peters.

The project will cost $24,000 dollars, provided they don't run into any other issues.

