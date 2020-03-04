Boonville Cemetery entrance

Work is now finished at the entrance to Boonville Cemetery in Bryan.

New Austin stone masonry has been installed after bricks started falling off the archway earlier this year. The repairs took several weeks to complete.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters gave us an update on the project.

"They finished columns. It's stone, Austin stone with red brick. It really looks good. I mean it makes that entrance pop I think it's something the citizens of Brazos County will be proud of when they see it. It really does look good," said Peters.

That work cost around $29,000. The entrance is now back open.

