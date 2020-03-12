Boosting the economy during COVID-19 cancellations

Following the closure of multiple schools and canceling of events around the Brazos Valley, local experts say now more than ever it is important to support the local economy.

John Friebele with Experience Bryan College Station says they are watching this fluid situation and are looking to plan more events to help the economy once this passes.

At this time, Friebele says it's important to support local restaurants, businesses, and hotels who rely on the student population and events that Texas A&M brings to the community.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last. Fortunately, we don’t have any reported cases here in Brazos County, so while we still can get out and support our locals so we can make it as far as we can,” said Friebele.

A big thing that Experience BCS says that could help is booking staycations. Spending time checking out new local restaurants and hotels, to help continue the stimulation of the local economy.

