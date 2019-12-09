Brazos Ballet will be performing a holiday classic

Ballet Brazos is inviting you to see their annual performance of Tchaikovsky's holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

This marks the eighth year their production of The Nutcracker will take place. Shows will begin on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Guest artists include New York City Ballet soloist Sara Adams and New York City Ballet principal dancer Andrew Veyette. Many more special guests and local dancers will be announced to fill out the cast.

Tickets cost $35. They can be purchased at Texas A&M's online box office.