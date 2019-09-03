Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild Show

There's a fun show coming up that will feature over 100 quilts and everything you need to get into the hobby.

Jo Ann Williams with the Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild was on BVTM to talk about their quilt show that will be happening September 6 thru 7 at the Brazos Center.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the show.

There will be a lot of things to buy including new and old quilts, handcrafts made by guild members, and an assortment of sewing-related items including fabric, patterns and much more.

Quilt Appraisals will be available by appointment. Please call 979-820-1024 for an appointment.

The Guild uses the money for a variety of educational and charity endeavors.

