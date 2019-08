The annual Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild Show is one a week away and this year's theme is "Garden Party".

It will be September 6 and 7 at the Brazos Center.

Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $10 and children under 12 and Active and Retired Military are free.

For more information, go online to BBQG.org