Brazos Christian Seniors have drive-thru parade for cap and gown pickup

Seniors at Brazos Christian School in Bryan received some encouragement Thursday during the COVID-19 crisis that's disrupted their school year.

The senior class picked up their caps and gowns and yard signs in a special drive-thru parade in the afternoon.

Their teachers, friends and family were in the parking lot waiting to greet them.

Twenty-eight kids are in that senior class. They told us they appreciated all the support.

"It was so refreshing just to see how all of our teachers and all the students just got together. It made me feel really loved and I can say the same for everybody else here, how all the teachers lined up it just made us feel special and celebrated," said Tori Braswell, a Senior at Brazos Christian School.

"We got them a little treat as well in their bags just to tell them that we're thinking about them. We miss them and that we're proud of them and that we still want to celebrate their senior year," said Wendee Binford, Brazos Christian School Principal for grades 7 through 12.

The school is still waiting to see what graduation will look like as new guidance comes from the state.