Brazos Christian students go back to school

Brazos Christian School is the first to start classes this fall in the Brazos Valley.

Students reported for class Thursday and Headmaster Jeff McMaster joined the BVTM team to talk about the upcoming year.

McMaster and many of the students are excited about the new High School and Junior High building.

"This is a building that we finished in this last year and for the last number of years Brazos Christian has been physically at capacity," said McMaster.

The school is also putting a big emphasis on making sure students are safe online. They hosted a panel about the topic in the spring and want to carry those lessons into the new school year.

"It's important that parents are communicating with their kids, that they know what's going on, know their passwords and are aware of what activity their kids are involved with online," said McMaster.

You can see more from the interview in the video player.

