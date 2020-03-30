Brazos Co. Health District: Coming week will be key in COVID-19 tracking

It is an important week for health leaders tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District says they'll be looking at data in the coming days to see how the shelter-in-place orders have affected the curve.

He made the comments during a press conference at the Brazos County Health Department, where he also gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

The Brazos County Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Monday. That brings the total to 46 in Brazos County.

Joining Dr. Sullivan at the press conference Monday afternoon were leaders and doctors from area hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White, CHI St. Joseph and CapRock.

They all said their hospitals have space and supplies to care for COVID-19 patients in the area.

They say it's due in part to the cancellation of non-essential surgeries, and people following shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines.

"The capacity right now is good and I think it's a testament to the folks who've had to make hard decisions that we're doing okay. But we're watching that very closely," said Dr. Sullivan.

Sullivan said it's important for community members to continue following the orders.

"If we do nothing the virus will have its way. It will move through the community. It will find the susceptible and those who aren't susceptible will spread it on to someone else," said Dr. Sullivan.

Sullivan says they expect to start providing updates on the the number of patients who have recovered. However, he says several factors need to be considered and it takes seven to ten days to decide if the person is well.

"If you have no longer had a fever for three days. Not using Tylenol to mask anything but on its own it went away after three days. It has been at least seven days from the time the symptoms started, and any other symptom that we had mentioned. You know, that we talked about the sense of smell, some nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that is there. Maybe some cough, maybe a running nose, all of those have resolved as well. That is really what we're using as a broad definition of what recovery is," said Dr. Sullivan.

Monday Sullivan also discussed the activation of the Community Emergency Operations Center. He says it was in light of the continuing developments and that it will allow local government entities a single point of information and resource gathering.

"It is activated as a joint information center. It allows staff from each local government agency to work together, virtually, in this case. It'll be calling in over Skype or webcam or Zoom to coordinate and disseminate information," said Dr. Sullivan.

Local agencies participating in the CEOC include emergency management officials from Brazos County, the City of Bryan, the City of College Station, the Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M University.

