Brazos County officials will have to go to court before I & GN Road reopens

Nasrullah Valani owns a convenience store on the corner of North Graham and I & GN Road in Brazos County.

A portion of I & GN near his store was shut down for almost two years and Valani says it has negatively affected his business.

"Before I had two to three employees. I had to let them go. The reason is not enough money coming in. Cash flow is not enough. How am I going to pay them?" said Valani.

"It has been a long process," said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Judge Peters says after shutting down the road, an engineering firm determined the county had to lower the street level and fix drainage issues.

"While that was all going on our land person who goes out to seek the landowners and tries to acquire that right of way has been working all the way along the way. We've made some offers to try and get everything settled," said Peters.

There are still a couple of areas that they don't have the right of way for, so the county hired a law firm last week to help make it happen.

"I don't like eminent domain. We've tried to not have to do that, but I think we made the best offer we can make. We can't delay it anymore," said Peters.

The county has spent about $140,000 for engineering, surveying, real estate appraisals, and some title work.

There is no time table for when construction will begin.