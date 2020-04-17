15th death reported in Brazos County, 6 new cases

Brazos County health officials confirmed the 15th death of COVID-19 Friday morning. The patient was a male in his 80s. No further information has been released at this time.

Six new cases were also confirmed bringing the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 164. A total of 50 individuals have recovered from the virus and nine cases are currently hospitalized.

Zip code data was released from the health district Friday. KBTX noticed an irregularity in those numbers and is seeking clarification from health officials before reporting that information in order to better understand how it was gathered.

A total of 2,737 tests have been administered in Brazos County. Dr. Sullivan confirmed that the number included individuals that have received multiple tests. He did point out that the number is primarily of individuals that have only been tested once.

To view current numbers of positive cases in the Brazos Valley and an interactive map of cases in Texas, click here.

The next scheduled news conference is on Apr. 20 at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on KBTX.com, the KBTX Media Facebook page or on KBTX.