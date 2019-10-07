Brazos County 4-H members celebrate National 4-H Week

Monday, October 7 kicks off National 4-H week.

Brazos County 4-H chairman Madison Colvin and Extension Agent Avery Martin were on BVTM to talk about several events you can attend.

This week they're hoping to raise awareness for the organization and teach people in the community that 4-H is more than just showing animals.

4-H is America's largest youth development organization, with almost six million youth across the country and over 700 members in Brazos County.

4-H aims to teach confidence, independence, resilience, and compassion, leadership. It provides experiences where young people learn by doing hands-on projects in areas including livestock, agriculture, health, and citizenship.

On October 9 and 10, Area students will get a lesson in agriculture production courtesy of "pizza slices" during Monday's Brazos County Pizza Ranch at Brazos County Expo Complex.

Fourth-grade students had the opportunity to visit several "pizza slices" which included educational talks, live samples and exhibits, and hands-on experiences.

Grub Burger will be doing a profit share with the Brazos County 4-H. All you need to do is tell them that you are with Brazos County 4-H and they will donate back to the organization.

There will also be a proclamation from the Brazos County Commissioners Court this week as well.

