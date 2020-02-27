Brazos County Assistant DA said stalking is a difficult crime to prove

Two people were indicted for stalking in 2019. One of them was Blake Joffrion, who was sentenced to eight years for stalking two women.

“We revoked his probation both for the violation of bond condition cases, as well as the stalking charge and sentenced him to eight years,” said Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue.

Escue said there are more stalking victims in our community, though; it’s just a complicated crime to prosecute.

“We filed 22, what I would consider, stalking related behaviors while a defendant was out on bond for a family violence offense,” said Escue.

In 2019, there were a total of 221 felonies filed in the family violence unit. Escue said stalking is something they see often but usually pursue different avenues when prosecuting.

“In a majority of family violence offenses, there is stalking related behavior,” said Escue.

The reason stalking is challenging to prove is because the legislature protects the first amendment. Escue said the Texas statute does not cover typical actions that the general community would consider stalking. That’s why prosecutors have to go about these cases differently.

“The stalking statute has been repeatedly attacked over the years for being unconstitutional,” said Escue.

“We look at what behavior best fits that statute, and a lot of the times, it’s not going to be the stalking statute,” said Escue. “It’s going to be a violation of bond conditions or burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, things like that.”

Phoebe’s Home or Twin City Mission’s Prevention Outreach Specialist Corin Tschoepe deals with stalking and domestic violence cases regularly.

“We have a 24/7 emergency hotline and shelter for any victim of family violence,” said Tschoepe.

Tschoepe said stalking is always a red flag when they’re assisting a victim.

“About 75% of women that were killed by an intimate partner, were also previously stalked by that partner,” said Tschoepe.

Usually, when you see a stalking case, Tschoepe said that it’s often just the beginning.

“There’s a very high likelihood of the escalation of that behavior if someone is resorting to stalking,” said Tschoepe.

Escue said stalking could happen to anyone.

“I hear victims say ‘I never thought I would be that girl or that guy,’ but it’s important to know that they’re not alone and there’s help out there,” said Escue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking or anything similar, you can call the local domestic hotline at 979-775-5355 or the national domestic hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

If you are interested in speaking with someone at the Brazos County Family Violence Unit, you can call 979-361-4320.

