United Way and Brazos County COVID-19 Relief Fund release new round of grants

With COVID-19 causing so many local organizations to struggle,

The United Way and the Brazos County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund are doing their part to lend a helping hand to small businesses and non-profits that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

During Phase III Round II of grants, the relief fund supplied $143,150 to 22 Brazos Valley small businesses. To date, the fund has granted $1,181,228 to 114 small businesses and 12 non-profits.

Benjamin Knox Gallery was one of those small businesses that received a grant during this round of funding. Executive Director, Renee Knox, was sure to voice her gratitude.

“It says a lot that the United Way and our Chamber of Commerce were able to get the people that can still help to rally around, donate money, to benefit all of these small businesses that are struggling at this time to make sure that our community does survive and get through this,” said Knox.

Benjamin Knox, himself, told News 3 that the grant would be used to help with payroll.

