Brazos County COVID-19 cases now total 75, eight remain hospitalized

The Brazos County Health District confirms three additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 75.

Eight patients remain in the hospital.

Ten patients have recovered from the virus. No new recoveries have been reported since Friday.

Recovery is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Brazos County's COVID-19 cases are currently 72% community spread.

Saturday's numbers mark the smallest growth in cases since March 30 and the first day without a virus-related death since March 31.

Brazos County health officials plan to address the media again Monday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m.