Brazos County commissioners get update on impact of 2020 Census

Brazos County is preparing for continued growth and the approaching 2020 census.

County commissioners received an update Tuesday from the Bryan / College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization. With our population surpassing 200,000, more federal funding for the MPO is anticipated.

"For the Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are 12 funding categories in the TxDOT budget. And there is one particular category where if your MPO population goes over 200,000 you have access to that money and for Brazos County that would be about $4 million to $4.5 million a year," said Dan Rudge, Bryan / College Station Metropolitan Organization Executive Director.

Right now, there aren't any signs growth will slow down.

"In Brazos County the most important question is going to be the where do you live question? Where were you living on April 1, 2020," asked Rudge.

County Commissioners and local leaders said Tuesday it's everyone's job to participate in the census. In 2010 our population was under-estimated by at least 10 percent. Many college students still reported their home town addresses.

"Our research seems to suggest that it might be a little bit higher than that. So we're making an effort this year to really reach out to the student population. If you're a college student and you're attending Texas A&M or Blinn you're supposed to be counted here," said Rudge.

"It's funding is really in transportation. I mean that's really what's the biggest involvement. And of course representatives from our state reps to congressional seats and so we want to get an accurate count," said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

"We have had phenomenal growth and a lot of it is attributed to Blinn and A&M but all of those students count you know as long as they get counted," he said.

“We estimate that it’s by the time the 2020 Census rolls around it will be around 85,000 students between Texas A&M and Blinn that will be impacted by the census," he said.

"It's about $600 billion annually that goes out to the states through federal distribution formula," said Rudge. "That's based on population and for the State of Texas alone it's about a little over $43 billion a year, so it does make quite a bit of difference to make sure that we have the census filled out properly," he said.

The 2020 Census will take place on April 1 next year. It will not include a citizenship question.

If you'd like to see the slides presented in commissioner's court, we have them attached in the related documents section of this story.