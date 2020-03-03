Brazos County Commissioners receive coronavirus update

Brazos County Commissioners had an update on the coronavirus at their meeting Tuesday morning. The Brazos County Health District gave a presentation about the virus and the best practices for preventing its spread. That includes washing your hands and covering your cough.

While there have been confirmed cases in Texas, there have been none in Brazos County.

In January, a Texas A&M graduate student tested negative for the virus after he had traveled to the infected region in China.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says they are continuing to monitor the outbreak.

"Those are all concerning things. I don't think it's something that we need to get upset out and, you know, go out and buy all the masks or later or all those kinds of things that some folks have done. It's certainly something that our health officials need to keep an eye on and we'll continue to do that here in Brazos County," said Peters.

