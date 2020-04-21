Brazos County Commissioners reinstate split tax payment option

Brazos County Commissioners have changed course on a controversial decision made earlier this month.

At Tuesday morning's commissioner's court meeting they decided to reinstate the split property tax payment option. County Judge Duane Peters said they received lots of comments and concerns about changing that as an option for future tax years.

Split property tax payments will now be here to stay following Tuesday's vote.

"We had a lot of complaints and folks reached out to us, so I think we listened," said Peters.

Peters says getting rid of split payments would have reduced confusion for residents if there was a property tax election.

If local governments or taxing entities decided to raise the property tax rate, Peters said split payers could end up owing a different amount than what they have already been billed on and even paid.

“That’s the reason that the commissioner's court decided to take action, to try to keep those kinds of things from happening," said Peters.

Residents in Brazos County were concerned to see the option was being removed earlier this month.

Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Kristeen Roe says only about ten percent of her accounts use the split payment option, but it's an important tool for some.

"It does generate additional workload on the staff and then of course we have confusion and everything. We’re trying to work with those folks, so it is a time consuming situation but it’s something that folks like to use," said Roe.

"With new legislation we’re in, if for some reason any entity needs to go over a calculated cap then there’s an automatic election and that automatic election happens in November. One of two things would have to happen, either we would have to send bills out and then send corrected bills out so the corrected amount wouldn’t be out for those people or we would simply have to delay the whole mailing until after the election," said Roe.

Residents KBTX talked to Tuesday afternoon were glad to hear the split tax option was coming back.

“I think it’s good to be able to have options. Some people can pay in the lump sum. For others it is more difficult. I know my Dad liked to pay the twice a year. You never know what’s going to come up so I think it's a good option to have," said Janie Lueckemeyer of Bryan.

"Having the flexibility, being able to do that is a good thing," she said.

Judge Peters said it was a misunderstanding why they were taking the previous action.

"It was perceived it was thrown out like we were a bunch of rogues, you know, just trying during the middle of pandemic to raise taxes and that wasn’t the case," he said.

The Tax Assessor-Collector says only a few counties in Texas still allow for a split tax option. She warns property owners should pay careful attention to their tax bill.