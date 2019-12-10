Brazos County Constables raise over $700 for local church pantry

During No-Shave November, many of our local law enforcement agencies used the campaign to raise money for non-profits.

Constables from Brazos County Precinct 1, 2, 3, and 4 donated the funds to the Brazos Church Pantry. The Church Pantry is a volunteer-based non-profit that provides hot meals for those in need.

Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable David Lampo said as soon as they visited the Brazos Church Pantry, they knew who they were giving their donations to.

"It feels good because you see all the smiles on the volunteer's faces here and how happy they are because they know they can take care of some more people," said Lampo. "So that makes us feel good too."

The constables raised $705 for the Brazos Church Pantry.