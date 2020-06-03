Brazos County courthouse will require people to wear masks inside

The Brazos County courthouse reopened on Monday and is set to start jury trials on August 1.

County officials announced they will require employees and the public to wear protective face masks when inside the building. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters admits he isn’t a fan of having to wear a mask but believes they may be necessary.

"I think masks are something that we may have to live with for a little while," said Peters.

Peters also added that the decision to make face masks a requirement for those inside of the building was easy once it was recommended by the Office of Court Administration.

361st District Court Judge Steve Smith said that he will not force anyone to wear a mask once they're inside of his courtroom. He also said that social distancing will be strongly enforced to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

“It will be, basically, physically impossible for us to have masks on during hearings because the court reporter has to hear everything that's said, and has to hear it clearly, and there's no way that can happen when a mask is in the way, " said Smith.

According to Peters, the court is still finalizing a plan for in-person juries but the selection for felony cases will be held in the Brazos Center and county administration building sanctuary to accommodate 60 or more people.