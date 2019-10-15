Brazos County Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for info that leads to arrest

The following is a press release from Brazos County Crime Stoppers.

In collaboration with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Gary Randall Eastep, age 26 of College Station. Eastep is wanted on a felony fugitive warrant for assault of a family member.

We are asking anyone with information on Eastep’s whereabouts to call Brazos County Crime Stoppers. Your anonymity is guaranteed when you call Crime Stoppers. Only information submitted through Brazos County Crime Stoppers and received by October 21, 2019 is eligible for this reward.

Information can be submitted to Brazos County Crime Stoppers by calling 979-775-8477 (TIPS), through their mobile app (P3Tips), or on their website at brazos.crimestoppersweb.com.