Brazos County DA, attorneys talk about reducing school threat trend

A series of school threats in our area has local prosecutors looking to hold young people accountable.

Just this week two more threats were reported in College Station. On Monday, a juvenile was arrested for making a threat at the International Leadership of Texas Charter School. In a separate case, parents were also notified Monday about a threat investigation at Wellborn Middle School. No credible threat was found there.

"We don't want anything like what happened in Santa Fe or Columbine to happen here in Bryan or College Station so we are very aggressive on those cases," said Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons.

Parsons said they place a stronger emphasis on rehabilitation for juvenile suspects.

"We always are trying to give people a second chance but along with that rehabilitation has to be accountability," he said. "Make sure we get to try to the root cause of what is going on so whether that's counseling, whether that's an evaluation by the Juvenile Detention Center," he said.

Last month, the FBI launched a campaign to address school threat hoaxes. At the time they'd responded to 20 fictitious cases in the region. A series of billboards in the area spread the message that young people should #thinkbeforeyoupost.

"You need to get the attention of the person who's making that kind of a threat so they understand the gravity of what they're doing so that they don't do it again," said KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps.

He has worked on these types of cases. He said young people, especially those 17 or older, should know the consequences. At 17 you are considered an adult.

"If you're charged and convicted of an offense like terroristic threat that's going to haunt you for a long time to come in life," he said.

"It is important that people can drop their children off to learn math, science, English and things like that without fearing that they won't come home," said Parsons. "And I think as parents, as a prosecutor, I think those are both important," he said.

Making threats can range from a misdemeanor up to a felony. KBTX has reached out to the FBI for the latest statistics they are seeing in our area. Officials with the bureau said they see an uptick in these cases at the beginning and end of school years, as well as when there's a national incident.