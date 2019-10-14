Brazos County DA: Domestic violence abusers sentenced to prison

Over the last week, multiple defendants have received prison time for assaulting women they knew. Today, Michael Shivers was sentenced to nine years in prison for assault family violence strangulation with a prior conviction.

Shivers was convicted of the same offense by the 272nd jury on July 19, 2019, and was it was reset for punishment. Shivers’s conviction arose after police responded to his home in response to a woman’s 911 phone call.

The survivor reported the defendant strangled her after an argument arose about him using her vehicle. Once she called the police, the defendant fled the scene.

Police found the woman hysterically crying with her children and with visible marks to her neck and face consistent with strangulation. The jury also heard evidence that the defendant had previously been convicted of assaulting the same woman while pregnant with their child, and that the police had responded to abuse reports multiple times involving the defendant.

In addition to his nine-year sentence, Shivers was convicted and sentenced to the maximum sentence for two counts of Abandoning a Child, and one count each of Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and False Report to a Police Officer for locking his small children in the woman’s home while she was away from the residence and called the police to report that they were abandoned.

This incident occurred a week after she reported the strangulation incident to the police. The defendant’s prior criminal history included multiple convictions for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and assault.

On Thursday, Cody Henley pled guilty to multiple family violence cases and received a four-year prison sentence. On June 27, 2017, Henley was arrested after he assaulted a woman. After he was arrested, the defendant was placed on standard family violence bond conditions. These conditions required that the defendant have no contact with the survivor.

While out on bond, the defendant violated these bond conditions multiple times by assaulting the woman on July 17, 2017, and November 2, 2017, assaulting another family member on August 9, 2018, and contacting the survivor multiple times.

The defendant was also arrested for Driving While Intoxicated while on bond. Henley was charged with misdemeanor assaults in addition to two counts of Violation of a Protective Order. Normally, violating bond conditions is a misdemeanor.

However, because Henley violated his bond conditions on multiple occasions and by committing family violence, prosecutors charged him with a felony. These cases were investigated by the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue, Steve Zimmerman, Amanda Koenig, and Cahal McColgan.

“Domestic violence affects every corner of our community. It takes all of us working together to hold offenders accountable for their actions.” - Jarvis Parsons, Brazos County District Attorney

