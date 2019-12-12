Brazos County Detention Center holds graduation ceremony

Thursday, the Brazos County Detention Center held its second Facilities Maintenance Workers certificate graduation ceremony.

Seven women received an OSHA 10- hour certificate along with a National Center for Construction Education and Research core curriculum certificate.

The 200-hour program is a collaborative training initiative by TEEX, Blinn College and the Brazos County Sheriff’s office. The purpose is to equip inmates with skills they can use after serving their time in the county detention center.

“People who are committed to jail it’s not ever a good thing, but while they’re here we should take advantage of that opportunity to put them back into the community with more opportunity to be successful because that’s going to mean that our community is a better place and a safer place,” said Wayne Dicky, the Brazos County Detention Center Jail Administrator.

