Brazos County District 2 VFD unveils new fire engine

A local volunteer fire department is unveiling their new fire engine.

Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department recently received a new engine.

It serves a dual purpose as a fire engine and water tanker and replaces their other engine which has been in service more than 20 years.

Engine 222 also has a high water capacity to be able to fight fires. In that area there aren't many fire hydrants.

"Engine 222 has a complete compliment of rescue tools so this will help us for motor vehicle accidents. It will help us for structure fires. It can be a tender so if there is a grass fire or wildland incident. The 1800 gallons of water can allow us to refill our booster so it can be the water source," said Travis Rollins, a firefighter with Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

That new engine cost more than $500,000. It was paid for through funding from Emergency Service District 2 and donations.