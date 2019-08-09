Brazos County Expo now hosting nearly 200 events a year

The Bryan Breakfast Lions Club's 48th annual rodeo is happening at the Brazos County Expo.

That program is one of nearly 200 events happening at the Expo this year.

Since 2007 the Brazos County Expo has grown significantly in size and the events they host. It has evolved in recent years to accommodate the community's growth.

Friday morning the Catalena Cowgirls were hosting kids and adults with various abilities at a special rodeo program.

"It's phenomenal so the growth of the Brazos Expo Center has been absolutely wonderful," said Shea Johnson. She comes every year as a member of the Catalena Cowgirls.

"To get to enjoy that and be a part of it for the community, it’s really great. I mean it started not covered, super hot. If we were doing this years ago we would all be sweating way more than we are now," she said.

"We figured we have 139,000 people through the doors here which a lot of people probably don’t realize but we’re booked 48 to 50 weekends out of the year, and double booked. Which is what this expansion has allowed us to do," said Carl Kolbe, Brazos County Expo General Manager. He said their staff has increased to 20 full time and 15 part-time positions.

"We've done economic impact statements here every year since 2013.

We more than doubled from '17 which was $10.1 million so we were at $21 million last year and over 200 jobs," said Kolbe. "We don't expect that to grow every year but we like the trend we're seeing," he said.

Recent expansions allow them to host more events, sometimes simultaneously.

"They really make it a community center. It's not just centered around one event so they're great all year round to provide wonderful, family-friendly activities," said Johnson.

The PRCA Rodeo happens Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Expo's budget is now about $2.4 million a year. Right now Kolbe said there aren't any new expansions being planned.

