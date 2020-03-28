Brazos County confirms first COVID-19-related death; 40 cases confirmed

The Brazos County Health District on Saturday confirmed the county's first COVID-19-related death.

The patient was a College Station man in his 80s and was in hospice care at the time of his death, officials confirmed. Authorities say he contracted the virus through community-spread, meaning he has not traveled out of the area.

No other details about his situation were specifically available.

The total number of cases in Brazos County is now 40. Six of those patients remain hospitalized.

Click here to watch the news conference live beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's alternate public health authority, says 52% of the 40 cases are travel-related cases. He furthered that the current attack rate of the virus was higher than that of the state of Texas.

Officials said shelter-in-place orders need to be taken seriously as more cases are expected.

"We are going to be taking a harder look at individuals," who do not take guidelines and the ordinance seriously, said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. "The cost is serious."

Violators of the shelter-in-place order could receive a fine up to $1,000 and/or up-to 180 days in jail.

"The College Station City Council is meeting on Monday and it's likely we will have to extend our shelter-in-place," said Mayor Mooney.

Local leaders also admitted it's tough to enforce such rules without outside assistance.

"Beyond the capability of our local, county and city law enforcement, we can't solve that problem without state help," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

"We could be quickly overwhelmed in the coming weeks," warned Dr. Seth Sullivan at the briefing.

Currently, there are 50 Intensive Care Units that are available at Brazos County hospitals.

"We are calling on you to be a hero today. Follow the social distancing rules," said Nelson to residents of Brazos County. "It's time for bold action. Victory favors the bold and we need to dramatically increase our capacity of ventilators and hospitals to be ready."

Keep checking back here for more details from the news conference.

