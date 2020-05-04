Brazos County provides new details about demographics for COVID-19 cases

The Brazos County Health District on Monday provided a situational update on COVID-19 cases and noted a new demographical trend in patients who have tested positive in the last two weeks.

Since Sunday, April 26, Dr. Seth Sullivan said 82% of reported cases have been patients who are Hispanic and almost 40% of those cases are linked to clusters of cases.

A cluster is considered to be a situation when two or more patients have contracted the virus from the same carrier.

Caucasians still make up a majority of all cases from the beginning of the pandemic in Brazos County.

Click here for additional demographic data on all COVID-19 cases provided by the Brazos County Health District.

The Brazos County Health District on Monday reported only one new case of COVID-19 but 78 active cases remain in the county.

Click here to see Monday's news briefing.

"It was a little disappointing, folks"

At Monday's news conference the Mayors of Bryan and College Station both expressed enthusiasm over the slow and safe reopening of parts of our economy, but there's also concern that some people may be moving too fast to let down their guard.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said he was pleased to see every restaurant he visited this past weekend was practicing extra safety measures for staff and customers, but he said it was disappointing to see the number of customers in a local grocery store not taking precautions.

"It was a little disappointing, folks," said Mayor Mooney. "I sat there and I counted 50 people and of that 50 I only saw 28 go in who had masks on."

"It's not hard. Wear them. Be safe. Not just for yourself but also for those around you. Would you want to be coming home to family and friends who have been healthy all the way through these last several weeks and spreading it to them?" said Mooney.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson was also pleased to see businesses opening back up, but reminded everyone that many are still struggling, and will continue to struggle if the virus isn't taken seriously.

"It's nice to see some of the restaurants open but a lot of them have told me 25% is not viable for them and they're staying closed because they need to get to that next stage. So I'm asking everyone to help us get to that next stage."

Not out of the woods

Dr. Seth Sullivan said the health community in Brazos County is grateful the number of hospitalizations during this pandemic has remained at a manageable number but warned it's not over yet.

"We're grateful for how folks have really rallied around this, but we remain prepared. There's not one person at any of our hospitals that think we're out of the woods just yet," said Dr. Sullivan.

"We're concerned. We all remain concerned. We remain vigilant and remain prepared," he said.

There is increasing concern that Mother's Day on Sunday will be a tempting time for families to travel and visit loved ones, especially older persons who may be at high-risk.

"Now is the time to get creative," said Dr. Sullivan who said it's important to continue practicing social distancing.

Governor's next update is Tuesday

Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the statewide response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5th at 2:30 PM in the auditorium of the State Capitol.

The Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath.

You can watch his update live on KBTX.

Free testing in Brazos County this week

The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday, May 7, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will not be available on site. Only 120 tests are currently available

To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.

Registration for the Brazos County site will not be available until 8am on Wednesday, May 6th.

The daylong event is offered as part of the state's ongoing efforts to provide COVID-19 testing, especially in areas with limited access to testing facilities.

Priority testing will be given to people with symptoms, healthcare workers, first responders, those over the age of 65, and contacts to a positive case. You do not have to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

The Brazos County Expo is located at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.