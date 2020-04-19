Brazos County Health District and other agencies facing possible budget cuts

For weeks the Brazos County Health District has been working around the clock to keep track of coronavirus cases along with how many tests have been administered, but now there's a new set of numbers it must worry about: next year's fiscal budget.

KBTX has learned the health department, along with all other city and county departments in Bryan, College Station and Brazos County, are being asked to draft budgets for the next fiscal year that would include a possible ten percent reduction.

Bryan, College Station, and Brazos County are all anticipating reduced revenues next year due to the domino effect the deadly virus is having on the local economy.

There's going to be an expected drop in sales taxes, Hotel Occupancy Taxes, and revenue from utility services that will have to be absorbed by possibly making cuts to individual city and county departments.

To prepare for the possible financial challenges, each municipality is asking all departments, including police and fire departments, to begin planning for cuts if necessary.

The Brazos County Health District is mostly funded by both cities and the county along with some funds that come from the state. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was already struggling financially.

"All of our reserves are gone. We have no reserves left in that district," said College Station City Council John Nichols who is also a member of the board that oversees the health district.

"As recently as three or four years ago we had a substantial fund balance but it was looked at by the funding agencies who said 'you have a good fund balance, just keep using that.' Well, as growth in the community has developed, that fund balance has essentially been eaten up," said Nichols.

The Brazos County Board of Health met on Friday to discuss several scenarios it now faces, including the possibility that health department employees could be laid off or vital public health programs could be cut.

In addition to tracking the coronavirus, the staff at the health department provide STD testing, immunizations, and provide a variety of public health education programs.

They also investigate issues of public health significance including restaurant complaints, mosquitoes and rodents, garbage and trash, septic issues, foodborne illness complaints, and environmental complaints.