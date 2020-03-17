Brazos County Health District confirms first positive COVID-19 case

Health officials in the Brazos County Health District confirmed the county's first positive case of the novel coronavirus.

Officials said the positive case is a female in her 20s. They said the woman is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

On Monday, local health officials said this was likely to happen. As more testing becomes available, we are expected to see more positive cases. ‬

"The BCHD is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations. At this time, close contacts will be contacted by health officials directly," health officials said.

The immediate health risk to the general public remains low, officials said.