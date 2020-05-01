Brazos Co. Health District's next budget could include reduced staff, services

The Brazos County Health District is already facing financial challenges as it tackles an ongoing pandemic. Now, the organization is looking at worst-case budget scenarios for next year after calls for a reduction in funding from, Bryan, College Station and Brazos County.

The district's staff are already working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday morning, the health district's board met to approve two budget scenarios: a 10% cut and maintaining current funding. The news from the teleconference call wasn't great.

"We’re going to have a restructure and do a reduction in force," said Santos Navarrette, the Brazos County Health District's Health Director.

The district is bracing for funding cuts from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Local governments aren't seeing as much money come in for things like sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, and utility revenues.

"The 10% cut is going to affect staffing to the extent of about six positions will have to be reduced, but even in the level funding, we’re going to have to reduce the staffing about the same amount, but that would just allow us to end the year with a zero fund balance," said John Nichols, a Brazos County Health District board member and College Station city councilperson.

The health district said a ten percent cut from the cities and county would be a total loss of about $130,000.

Without a budget decrease, the Health District said cuts to staff and services will still be necessary because reserve funds are gone.

Board members worry cuts would affect services to our community including environmental health, immunizations and medical care.

"Their funding right now is so critical and everything they do literally impacts thousands of residents throughout the Brazos Valley, and many of them are low income," said board member and College Station city councilperson Linda Harvell. "I think there will be support just because of the type of service they provide."

"It's just across the board reduction in service levels, and it’ll leave the health district being not a full-service health district but a limited health district," said Nichols.

"I’m optimistic we’ll come out of this on the other side with something that isn’t the worst-case scenario and I hope we can look forward to that day," he furthered.

Both Bryan and College Station's city governments tell us they are working through their budget processes and how 10% cuts could impact services within all departments.

"We are working to identify possible areas that could be trimmed back should we need to as we move into FY 21. At this time, we don’t have the data we need to determine what, if any, cuts will need to occur in FY 21. We have cut all non-essential spending in FY 20 to help make up a projected shortfall we are working to identify from sales tax revenue being down because of many businesses being closed due to the virus," said Jeff Capps, College Station's Deputy City Manager.

"We have asked each of our department directors to identify the service level cuts that would equate to a 10% reduction in their budgets, as well as each of the outside agencies we fund. The levels of possible cuts are still being worked through and identified by each department," Capps said.

"Police and fire, along with all city departments, are both being asked to develop a “worst case” budget scenario that reflects a 10% reduction in cost from FY20’s budget," said Joe Hegwood, Bryan's Chief Financial Officer.

"Reductions could come from deferring hiring of open positions and deferring equipment or vehicle purchases, among other reductions. Proposed reductions have not been submitted yet, so an exact proposal is not available," he said.

"As we get further into the summer, we will better know the financial impact of COVID 19 on the city and will be better able to determine the amount of adjustment required of departments' budgets," said Hegwood.