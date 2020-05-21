Brazos County Health District reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Brazos County health officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 373.

185 are considered active cases. 170 are considered recovered from the virus. Recovery is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Six people are still in the hospital.

The health district is also reporting 6,167 tests have been performed in the county so far. They say there has been an miscalculation of test numbers, so this is actually higher than previously reported.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will broadcast that conference live on television and stream in on their website and Facebook page.

Here is a break down of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 44

77802 - 30

77803 - 115

77807 - 19

77808 - 16

77840 - 46

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 103

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

Check the related links section for a complete breakdown of the Brazos County Health District's data.