Brazos County Health District runs out of several vaccines

The back to school rush is being felt at the Brazos County Health District.

They ran out of several vaccines this week including meningitis, TDP, and HPV. So far this month the health district has given shots to 1,300 people. In July they had 1347. June saw 500.

Over at a Bryan park, it was one last Friday of summer fun. Five-year-old Carleigh Turnage was having a good time but earlier in the day there was something she needed to head back to school.

"It didn't hurt, it just stung," she said.

Amanda Archer had to take her kids including Carleigh out of town for some of their vaccines after the health district ran out.

"She needed four shots. She was missing four shots and we went and go those today for her and then my son he was due for three shots and then I opted to go ahead and get the HPV shot as well so that he's covered on that," said Archer, a Bryan ISD mother.

"It has been a very busy week for back to school vaccinations," said Mary Parrish, a Health Educator with the Brazos County Health District.

"Unfortunately due to the large flux of people coming in we have run out of HPV the meningitis vaccine and TDAP so we do not have these in stock. However we are working diligently to restock these," she said.

Parrish suggests calling them or checking their Facebook page before you drop by.

"This is a typical August for us. Incredibly busy. That's why we encourage people to come in early during the summertime or even during the school year as soon as a child turns the proper age for their vaccines," said Parrish.

"Do it. It's for the best," suggested Archer. "Like you don't ever think that they'll catch something like that you know, but when she was an infant she actually got whooping cough and so I'm a firm believer in vaccinations," she said.

The Health District hopes to have those vaccines restocked next week. There is no cost for kids who meet their requirements.