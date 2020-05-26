Brazos County Health District shares when to expect results of Memorial Day weekend

There is some good news on the local COVID-19 front.

Brazos County's positivity rate remains parallel to the state's average and for the past three days we've seen a low number of new cases.

Still, health officials say it's too soon to let down our guard.

Local and state officials continue to closely monitor two clusters of COVID-19 cases in Bryan.

At Sanderson Farms in Bryan, there are still more than two dozen employees who have the COVID-19 virus, and over the weekend, Parc at Traditions went public with the news that 45 of its residents and staff members had contracted the virus.

The health district on Tuesday praised the senior living center for being open about the matter.

"The health district continues to communicate with the facility on a regular basis and their transparency about testing, about positive cases with the general public, is greatly appreciated," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

What's been most interesting about the situation at Parc at Traditions, is most patients are asymptomatic meaning they're not showing any symptoms. Dr. Seth Sullivan says that's not always been the case with other patients in the county.

"Yes, it is a bit of a mixed bag. We do see some symptomatic cases but most of the cases that we've bee reporting of the 444 have been individuals who have had symptoms," said Dr. Sullivan.

He went on to say there's also some concern that the number of cases will increase soon following a very social holiday weekend all across the country.

Click here to watch the full 30-minute news briefing.

Anyone who may have contracted the virus over the weekend could begin to see symptoms in the next four to seven days, and by the time that happens and tests are done, it could be another week or two before we begin to see the true numbers of how many were affected.

There was also a discussion at Tuesday's news conference about an upcoming baseball tournament in College Station. Dr. Sullivan added there is work happening to make sure everyone is safe during the event. Click here to read more about this.