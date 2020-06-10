Brazos County Health Officials are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District is confirming 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 432, with a total of 684 cases confirmed since testing began in the county. The health district says 228 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 10,337 tests performed. There are currently 13 people hospitalized with two people discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 84

77802 - 53

77803 - 236

77807 - 69

77808 - 35

77840 - 72

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 135

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.