Brazos County JP: Eviction proceedings will not resume in May

Eviction proceedings are able to resume Tuesday after they were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Texas Supreme Court issued an order saying the state-imposed eviction moratorium would be allowed to expire, and basically it says that court may issue eviction citations and may begin holding hearings on May 19th," said Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3.

Judge Hill says these proceedings won't be happening that soon.

"Not until June 1st can in-person hearings be held, unless it's for essential matters. Now in Brazos County, I anticipate that evictions will begin, but they will not begin until after June 1st," said Hill. "Those cases that are heard at the very beginning of June will be cases that were already docketed in March and were set to go to trial before COVID-19."

Judge Hill says landlords have to take an extra step if they're filing during the pandemic.

"For every eviction that was filed beginning March 27th and ending July 25th, then a plaintiff, which would be a landlord, must include in the petition a statement that the case is not subject to The CARES Act," said Hill.

The CARES Act has placed a 120-day moratorium on eviction filings for renters in homes that participate in federal assistance programs, are subject to a “federally backed mortgage loan,” or are subject to a “federally backed multifamily mortgage loan.”

After the 120 days, a landlord is still required to give a tenant their 30 days notice before eviction. This would give these tenants protection until August 23.

To see if your home is protected by The CARES Act, click here.