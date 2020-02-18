Brazos County Judge warning about scam that uses his name

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters’ name has been dragged into the latest online scam.

Monday, Peters says he started receiving calls from members of the Brazos Valley Council of Government asking him about an online message sent out in his name.

“They apparently sent it to everyone on the list and asked from me, to contact them, it was urgent immediately, something like that and then if you contact them, they ask you to buy some gift cards and send all the information on them,” said Peters.

Once folks started responding, they quickly figured out it was all a scam.

“It’s disturbing to have your name put out there for something that you know, you’ve got nothing to do with and certainly I wouldn’t be asking for that kind of stuff anyway,” said Peters.

Peters says he’s been trained in cybersecurity but he says having training doesn’t mean it can’t happen to you.

“Actually the state passed a law that all county employees that have a computer have to take the cyber training,” said Peters “Those kinds of things go on all the time and it’s something we all have to be cautious about.”

A report has been filed with Brazos County Sheriff's Office.