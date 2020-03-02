Brazos County law enforcement agencies release annual racial profiling reports

The Brazos County Sheriffs' office released its 2019 racial profiling report, breaking down each stop throughout the year.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says that almost everything that patrol deputies do is documented, through body cameras, dashboard cameras, and written reports.

"We want to make sure that we are completely unbiased in carrying out our duties. By keeping these statistics, we can analyze them and decide if we have a problem or if we are doing what we hope we are doing,” said Sheriff Kirk.

Sheriff Kirk says that while looking over this past year's report, he did not see an issue that needs to be addressed.

These self-reported racial profiling numbers by deputies in the field showed that out of more than 7 thousand stops, 63% of people stopped were White, 23% Hispanic, and 14% Black.

The report also says that 95% of the time, deputies did not know the person's race prior to the stop.

"I don't think our statistics bear out that we are being biased in any sort of way,” said Sheriff Kirk.

Sheriff Kirk says that having these kinds of reports, and body cameras, helps the Sheriff office serve the community.

"It gives us an opportunity to see how our deputies actually approach situations. We use it for training but we also use it for acknowledging that they are doing a good job,” said Sheriff Kirk.