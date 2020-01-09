Brazos County Sheriff's Office continues to see success with FirstNet communications

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is receiving national attention for its use of new emergency communications technology.

The Sheriff's Office was the first law enforcement agency in Texas to partner with a special public safety network called FirstNet.

Severe weather to major crimes are some of the many things Brazos County Deputies respond to, and they are using technology to make their jobs more efficient.

"We have our own pipeline if you will. We have our own bandwidth for the cellular network," said Sgt. Josh Hearen with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they are seeing success with the new emergency communications technology.

It's turned Hearen and other deputies' vehicles into remote offices.

They can file reports, do roll calls and briefings and stay connected on the road through special bandwidth on local AT&T towers. It also means deputies can be out on patrol more.

"It leaves them in the neighborhoods out in the field as opposed to having to drive from Millican to the Sheriff's Office and then back out to Millican again to continue their patrol," said Hearen. "You know that's close to an hour round trip some days. And so that's an hour less of service to Millican that we’re providing or service to Kurten or Wixon Valley or something like that," Hearen said.

The system also connects patrol car dash cameras with live feeds back to the office to paint a better picture of scenes.

In May 2016 deputies responding to the Wheeler Ridge neighborhood in Bryan were able to broadcast back images of the tornado damage.

"We're looking at potential severe weather coming in the next 24, 48 hours you know. Knock on wood nothing bad is going to happen around here. But if it does it gives us the ability to have a dedicated connection during that event," Hearen said.

The Police Executive Research Forum recently studied Brazos County's program. They are sharing their success with more than 3,000 law enforcement executives.

"It's a data-driven world today you know and so the connectivity of a dedicated LTE network is critical to public safety," said Sheriff Chris Kirk of Brazos County. "If we have to rely on the public network then it could go down when we have a major incident or some sort of disaster so that opportunity be on that public safety network.. is really critical."

The Sheriff's Office said they are proud to be leaders in this technology.

"It’s great to know that we’re being recognized with the case study which has been pushed out all over the country and so I’m really proud of what we’ve done here and really excited about the future," said Kirk.

“It’s been really interesting to be trailblazers in this technology. There have been a lot of companies that have approached us," said Hearen.

"We’re really able to prove that it’s going to work. Our agency is small enough to make a quick decision on technology or applications to use and we’re a large enough agency to have things happen where we can truly test that technology to confirm that it's going to work or offer improvements or suggestions," said Hearen.

Sheriff Kirk said they started working on the network about six years ago and partnered with Harris county.

FirstNet is costing Brazos County about $24,000 year to have. They have had more than 70 connections to the AT&T network at this time.