Brazos County Sheriff's Office investigating truck tire and wheel thefts

A crime we are hearing about more and more in town is now hitting rural parts of Brazos County.

Residents in the Bentwood neighborhood near Wellborn woke up Friday morning to find some of their pickup trucks missing their wheels and tires.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of property.

Frank Hons's GMC Sierra isn't going anywhere. Friday morning he came outside to see his truck sitting on landscape blocks.

"Well, we really didn't hear anything overnight. My wife was up early looking at her phone and she had a message from a neighbor that someone else had their wheels and tires stolen so she came and looked out the window and low and behold ours were gone too," said Frank.

Thieves hit two vehicles early including his GMC Sierra on Ripllewood Court. Nearby on Brentwood Drive, a Chevrolet Silverado was also hit.

The brazen burglary came up to the side of Frank's home using his own landscaping bricks.

"The stones that they put under the wheels as they took them off they took right from our flower bed. One over there and three from right here," said Frank as he pointed.

The Hons' say their loss is about $4,500.

"If you don't have insurance it's very expensive and well I'm just glad we have insurance. I'll just say that," said Tami Hons.

While KBTX has reported on these cases inside Bryan and College Station, Sheriff Chris Kirk of Brazos County said a crime like this out in the county is extremely rare.

"We're just starting our initial investigation but it seems to be the same pattern. It seems to be an organized ring that's coming to Brazos County from outside of our county and they're stealing these same types of wheels and tires and they obviously have a market for them," said Kirk.

Kirk said they'll be connecting with Bryan Police, College Station Police and possibly Harris County law enforcement regarding similar cases.

Friday morning the Hons were waiting for a tow truck to take their vehicle to a dealership for repairs. They weren't sure if there was also damage to the suspension or other parts.

"It takes away your sense of safety and security and so you know we'll probably be installing security cameras now ourselves," said Frank

The Sheriff's Office is looking to see if any neighbors might have caught the thieves on security cameras.

Kirk said tires were stolen from a commercial vehicle last week off Sandy Point Road at an industrial site.

Bryan Police tell us they had 40 cases last year and three so far this year.

College Station Police report they've had one case of tires/wheels stolen so far this year and 19 from the period of Memorial Day 2019 to the end of 2019.