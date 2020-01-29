Brazos County Sheriff's Office now on the Neighbors app

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is now on a neighborhood-oriented social media app.

In a release Wednesday, the sheriff's office said they were now part of Neighbors. They said the app will allow them to connect better with the community.

Read their full release below:

The Sheriff’s Office has taken its role in community policing to a new level with the Neighbors App! The app will help us to further connect with our community by opening lines of communication. We now have a new way to post real-time crime and safety alerts so that we can keep everyone informed about what’s going on.

The Neighbors App has already proven successful in solving crimes and protecting neighborhoods around the country. Here at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, we have solved many cases where video evidence was provided to our investigators. Through Neighbors, members will be able to upload and share video from any security system or device and share it with our community and the Sheriff’s Office. It will provide the Sheriff’s Office valuable information on where and when criminal activity is taking place based on the videos provided by members who choose to upload and share.

The app is free and can be downloaded to any Apple or Android smart phone. You can find more information about the app on our website at http://www.brazoscountysheriff.org/crimeprevention

