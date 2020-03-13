Brazos County Sheriff's Office taking COVID-19 precautions at jail

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is making some changes to the way they book inmates because of COVID-19 concerns.

The jail currently has 600 inmates, all in close quarters.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they already have isolation cells for inmates who show low-risk signs.

“Everybody that enters will have their temperature taken, and we have thresholds for our response. So if it's a low-grade fever, they would be isolated and monitored,” said Wayne Dicky, Brazos County Jail Administrator.

Dicky says if they come across someone with a high temperature who is showing symptoms, they will seek the proper medical care.